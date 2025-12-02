MAGA Melts Down As Costco Sues Trump

Costco tells the Court of International Trade that Trump's tariffs are already illegal and that it wants its money back.
By Frances LangumDecember 2, 2025

The underlying fact is that Trump can't unilaterally impose tariffs. NBC News:

Costco Wholesale has sued the Trump administration, asking the Court of International Trade to consider all tariffs collected under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act unlawful.

The company said in a filing Friday that it is seeking a “full refund” of all duties under the act paid as a result of President Donald Trump's executive order that imposed what he called "reciprocal" tariffs.

“Because IEEPA does not clearly authorize the President to set tariffs ... the Challenged Tariff Orders cannot stand and the defendants are not authorized to implement and collect them,” Costco's lawyer writes in the lawsuit.

MAGA can't stand it!

Imagine thinking critically and not just internalizing talking points spouted by people who fucking hate you.

JonZoidberg (@jonzoidberg.xyz) 2025-12-02T17:07:17.443Z

MAGA morons love Costco just as much as normal people. It may be hard for them to choose between their dear leader & a $1.50 hot dog.

Valerie 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇦 (@valcort2.bsky.social) 2025-12-02T03:47:58.899Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon