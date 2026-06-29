If He's Not Talking, He's Sleeping

The question I have is, when doesn't Trump fall asleep during one of his faux cabinet meeting press conferences?

The most un-religious president, at least in the last two centuries has used the extreme Christian right as his personal play things which helped him get re-elected, but they are willing supplicants, who created a straw-man of no substance and no morals to lead them.

It's hysterical and sad watching people like Paula White glorify demented Donald. It's particularly disgusting watch this happen in the Oval office.

It's quite obvious when Trump's not talking, he sleeping.

Does the sound of his own voice act like super caffeinated espresso to his consciousness?