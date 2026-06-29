If He's Not Talking, He's Sleeping

How embarrassing.
If He's Not Talking, He's Sleeping
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoJune 29, 2026

The question I have is, when doesn't Trump fall asleep during one of his faux cabinet meeting press conferences?

The most un-religious president, at least in the last two centuries has used the extreme Christian right as his personal play things which helped him get re-elected, but they are willing supplicants, who created a straw-man of no substance and no morals to lead them.

It's hysterical and sad watching people like Paula White glorify demented Donald. It's particularly disgusting watch this happen in the Oval office.

It's quite obvious when Trump's not talking, he sleeping.

Does the sound of his own voice act like super caffeinated espresso to his consciousness?

PAULA WHITE: Nobody has stood up like you have stood up

TRUMP: *sitting* *asleep*

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-26T19:51:58.887Z

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon