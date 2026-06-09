Grandpa Trump, 79, Naps Through NBA Finals After MSG Boo Fest

Donald Trump, 79, who attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden Monday night, appears to have spent at least part of the evening getting his beauty sleep in his courtside box. Sharp-eyed social media users spotted what appeared to be the president catching some Z's on a video feed from the private suite he shared with Knicks owner James Dolan.

Apparently, even an expensive trip to the Finals can't compete with a good nap.

Clips were quickly dropped of Donald Trump at the game, where—after soaking in a thunderous round of boos from the crowd—he appeared to settle in for a deep, leisurely "blink" that lasted longer than some third-quarter possessions. Knicks fans, already mourning their snapped 13-game winning streak (thanks to the visit jinx, naturally), got extra entertainment as the Commander-in-Chief demonstrated his signature power move: strategic ocular maintenance.

Critics called it a nap; supporters insisted it was merely premium presidential eyelid downtime. Either way, the man turned courtside seats into a luxury box for one. Sweet dreams, Mr. President, sir.

Despite being loudly booed at Game 3 of the NBA Finals Monday night, Donald Trump told reporters — with a straight face — that the crowd at Madison Square Garden had given him a warm welcome. He made the claim while speaking to the press before boarding Air Force One in New York, after being asked point-blank about the reaction he got when his face popped up on the jumbotron during the Knicks-Spurs matchup. Delusion: it's not just for breakfast anymore.

“I thought it was great," Trump told reporters, according to The Daily Beast. "I mean, I thought it was amazing, actually. You mean when they had the camera on me? I thought it was very good."

“It was certainly amazing. It was, it was, I think, mostly cheers," he added. "It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic.”

And now, we await the media reports documenting Trump's seemingly daily naps at public and official events. I'm sure that's coming, right?