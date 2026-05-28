James Dolan Must Keep Trump Away From NBA Finals

This is about the fans and a Knicks team that took 27 years to reach the finals, not a babbling narcissist.
By John AmatoMay 28, 2026

During Wednesday's photo-op cabinet meeting, Donald Trump said New York Knicks owner James Dolan has invited him to an NBA final game.

This would be a disaster for the Knicks team, and the regular fans there in general.

New York City hates Trump.

Q: Are you going to a Knicks game next week?

TRUMP: No, I was invited to the, I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed it out very quickly.

And Jim Dolan's great guys, as you know, owns and in charge of Madison Square Garden. He's having a good year.

Boy, what a team. They won all their games. They really have some great players.

I think I'll be going to one of the games. I was invited by numerous people and Jim, and I think I'll be gone.

It's great.

Great to see the Knicks have really they really suffered for years.

It will be a crazy scene to begin with, but then if you add Demented Donald's security team, Secret Service around the pomp Trump surrounds himself with, it'll be utter chaos.

The Knicks fans have despised James Dolan for decades. He's finally given himself a little grace after hiring Leon Rose as the GM, who has assembled an NBA championship caliber team.

Why blow it up? Why invite the most unpopular and despised president to this magnificent event?

If Trump does attend a game at Madison Square Garden, James Dolan must put him in his ownership suite, somewhere far from the paid attendance.

Dolan should find away to keep Trump out of Madison Square Garden altogether.

The fans deserve that, and the team deserves that.

It's about the NY Knicks, not Epstein's best buddy.

ABC must not focus their cameras on this media hog.

Q: Are you going to the Knicks game?

TRUMP: I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed it out very quickly. I think I'll be going to one of the games.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-27T17:13:45.033Z

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