NY Knicks Win Historic NBA Championship After 53 Years

My misery is finally over. The New York Knicks are now the 2026 NBA champions by beating the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

Game five was no different than the previous four, when the Knicks were down double digits by a smothering Spurs defense, but came-back to win it in the 4th quarter. Jalen Brunson was magnificent and carried the team on his back, scoring 45 points, 15 in the 4th quarter to secure the win and the title.

This series was incredible, including a miraculous comeback in game four. They were down by 29 points, 27 at the half, 20 points in the fourth quarter, but their mettle was too much.

A miracle tip on with 1.2 seconds snatched victory from defeat and was the greatest comeback in NBA finals history.

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon will have to eat crow come Monday since she was a vocal critic of Brunson because of his size, saying "If your best player is small, you're not winning." H

I'm old enough to have watched Willis Reed, Walt Frazier, and company wining both their championships in 1970 and 73.

In 1970, the network blacked-out game seven in NY, because MSG didn't have a complete sell-out. That's insane, but TV deals were not lucrative in those days. This series TV ratings were huge.

This is a long time coming.

So happy for my friends in Astoria, NY, where I grew up.

Open thread.