Stink Alert: Trump’s MSG Visit Cancels The Fun For Knicks Fans

Donald Trump feigned being too busy to go tohis own son's wedding, but has to show up in Manhattan to destroy the vibe, inconvenience thousands of fans with massive security measures, and make the game three of the NBA finals all about himself.

A reporter asked Donald Trump about how ticket prices are so expensive that every day Knicks fans can't go to the game, Trump, not unexpectedly, replied, "Well, you know, they can watch it on television. It's sort of semi-free to watch it on television."

Only an elitist, narcissistic fool would say something like that.

Television for the peasants, gotcha.

Trump could watch the game from the White House or Mar-A-Lago.

Owner James Dolan finally gets some positive vibes from Knicks fans, and he invites Trump to the Garden.

New York Knicks player Josh Hart was upset about the ticket prices, "I kind of wish the ticket prices weren't as crazy as they are," Hart said when speaking to reporters on Sunday."I feel like a lot of people who have been waiting for this moment for a very long time unfortunately aren't able to get into the building," he added. "The cheapest ticket $7,000, $8,000. That's ridiculous."

ESPN's bizarro host Stephen A. Smith is bashing Trump for coming to NYC.

"I don't like it at all. This president has no business going up New York City. It is selfish, it's narcissistic, it is ridiculous that he is coming to this game," Smith said.

Even Ann Coulter is bashing the Demented One.

Of all the selfish, narcissistic things Trump has done, attending MSG to see the Knicks play in person Monday night is the absolute worst. 20,000 attendees will be MASSIVELY inconvenienced for all the extra security, the Knicks Watch Party at Garden Is canceled, thousands of… pic.twitter.com/oQyVbvRQRn — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 8, 2026

I'd love to see Jimmy Kimmel in the box next to Trump. If they put his face on the scoreboard, the fans should greet him appropriately.

Let's hope ABC does not focus on Vonshitzhispants and keeps the main thing, the main thing.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals.