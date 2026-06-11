Mayor Mamdani One-Ups Knicks Owner After He Nixes Watch Party

Who you gonna believe: Mayor Mamdani, or a billionaire bud of Trump who got married at Mar-A-Lago?
By Susie MadrakJune 11, 2026

You gotta love a mayor who fights the power!

In a statement released right before tip-off, Madison Square Garden said that it “declined to use” the permit granted by the city, saying it would be unfair to “tens of thousands of people” who could not be there.

Owner James Dolan has been known to employ intense security measures of his own at the Garden. According to reporting from multiple outlets, Madison Square Garden has famously employed facial-recognition technology to ban Dolan’s enemies. Nice guy!

Oh, and he smeared Mamdani as "not a Knicks fan."

They have reportedly cut back on Mamdani attacks on Fox News -- because their viewers gave him such high approval ratings.

Crime rates have reached all-time low under Mayor Mamdani in New York

www.nydailynews.com/2026/06/03/n...

awkword (@awkword.bsky.social) 2026-06-10T20:45:50.958Z

Landlord targeted by Mamdani agrees to forgive back rent in 5,100 apartments gothamist.com/news/landlor...

Alex Segura (@alexsegura.com) 2026-06-10T21:24:52.304Z

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin claims Mamdani is "absolutely destroying a great city"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-09T01:29:57.188Z

Oh, and in case you missed it: Knicks won by one point after being down by 29!

Knicks win sets NYC abuzz as thousands celebrate Game 4 victory — flooding streets, bars, bodegas

https://www.europesays.com/us/859236/

New York City was buzzing Wednesday night as Knicks fans rejoiced in bars, bodegas, watch …#ny #nyc #newyork #nynews #nycnews #newyorknews #us #news #usnews

(@ny-news.bsky.social) 2026-06-11T06:40:20+00:00

Wu Tang performs at the half. Knicks make the greatest comeback in Finals history.

Coincidence?

Ford Gilmore (@fordgilmore.bsky.social) 2026-06-11T03:30:05.033Z

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