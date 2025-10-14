Letitia James Brings The Fire To Her First Appearance Since Indictment

Donald J. Trump pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi on Truth Social to bring charges against former FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Only one of them hasn't been charged since Trump's post: Adam Schiff. But we're sure that's coming for the California Democrat, since Trump specifically mentioned Schiff this week. Comey and James aren't backing down.

James made her first public appearance since her indictment on bogus bank fraud and false statement charges at a rally for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, and she didn't just bring words. She brought fire over the Trump administration’s “aggressive policies."

“We see powerful voices trying to silence truth and punish dissent and yes, weaponize justice for political gain,” James said.

“I know what it feels like to be attacked for just doing your job," she added. "But I also know what it feels like to overcome adversity. And so, I stand on solid rock. And I will not bow. I will not break. I will not bend. I will not capitulate. I will not give in. I will not give up.”

New Yorkers love her:

Standing ovation for Attorney General Letitia James at Zohran Mamdani’s “Our Time Has Come” rally in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/I26W1kagpR — Ariana Jasmine (@arianajasmine__) October 14, 2025

Raise that fist, girl!:

🚨BREAKING: Letitia James defiantly raises her FIST into the air and declares she is fighting Trump and the bullshit charges against her.



The audience is chanting, "WE LOVE TISH! WE LOVE TISH!"



We do.



pic.twitter.com/dkuVY2r0Gr — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 14, 2025

After her indictment, James accused Trump of a "desperate weaponization of our justice system." James successfully secured a nearly half-billion-dollar civil fraud judgment against Trump and his companies last year, which was recently overturned and is on appeal. According to NBC News, James's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said that the case is “driven by President Trump’s desire for revenge,” adding, “When a president can publicly direct charges to be filed against someone — when it was reported that career attorneys concluded none were warranted — it marks a serious attack on the rule of law."