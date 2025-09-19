Trump To Fire U.S. Atty Who Failed To Find Charges Against Letitia James

Remember when Republicans were just furious about what they called "Lawfare"? Ha ha, good times!
By Susie MadrakSeptember 19, 2025

Orange Julius is expected to fire the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia after his office was unable to find incriminating evidence of mortgage fraud against New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to sources. Well, that won't stop Our Dear Leader! Via ABC News:

Federal prosecutors in Virginia had uncovered no clear evidence to prove that James had knowingly committed mortgage fraud when she purchased a home in the state in 2023, ABC News first reported earlier this week, but Trump officials pushed U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert to nevertheless bring criminal charges against her, according to sources.

Wait! Why aren't MAGAts screaming "Lawfare"?

Administration officials have told Siebert of Trump's intention to fire him, sources familiar with the matter said. Siebert's last day on the job is expected to be Friday.

The decision to fire Siebert could throw into crisis one of the most prominent U.S. attorney's offices, which handles a bulk of the country's espionage and terrorism cases, and heighten concerns about Trump's alleged use of the DOJ to target his political adversaries.

Trump nominated Siebert for the position in May. Sources familiar with the matter said that the administration now plans to install a U.S. attorney who would more aggressively investigate James.

It's not even news anymore, when the Mango-in-Chief wants to fix a federal investigation to go after one of his political enemies.

Guess he hasn't noticed how unwilling the local grand juries seem to be to indict his obviously political targets!

Buffoonish Ed Martin Flails to Make His Bogus Case Stick Against Letitia James talkingpointsmemo.com/morning-memo...

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 2025-09-17T19:03:02.636Z

Trump himself has pressured the Department of Justice leadership to investigate James more aggressively, and two officials -- Ed Martin and Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency -- have pushed the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia to seek an indictment.

Khashoggi's Ghost (@urocklive1.bsky.social) 2025-09-17T20:33:08.695Z

Bring bogus criminal charges, or you're fired: President Donald Trump is expected to fire the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia after his office was unable to find incriminating evidence of mortgage fraud against New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to sources.

Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 2025-09-19T03:48:29.027Z

