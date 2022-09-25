Michael Cohen: Trump Just Screwed Himself On Obstruction Charges

He explained how Letitia James now has him boxed in on subpoenaed documents.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 25, 2022

Michael Cohen was gleeful as he described to Nicolle Wallace last night that there were subpoenas sent to Trump about classified documents he said he didn't have.

"There were subpoenas sent to the Trump Organization, to Donald, regarding these classified documents and he said, 'We don't have any.' And they served him with a complaint," he said.

"This is all in her documents. He of course opposes it, and they lose. The Trump organization loses. So then he appeals it. Delay, delay, delay. So he appeals it. He loses again. Takes it to the Supreme Court. Delay, delay, delay. And he loses again."

Trump doesn't turn over the documents, claiming there are no more documents to present.

But then there's that Mar-A-Lago search.

"The FBI raid finds a box of financial documents exactly responsive to the subpoena," Cohen practically chortles.

"He now has an obstruction of justice case as well. Another."

Cohen was on plugging his new aptly-named book, "Revenge." Sounds like a real corker!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.