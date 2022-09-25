Michael Cohen: Trump Just Screwed Himself On Obstruction Charges

Michael Cohen was gleeful as he described to Nicolle Wallace last night that there were subpoenas sent to Trump about classified documents he said he didn't have.

"There were subpoenas sent to the Trump Organization, to Donald, regarding these classified documents and he said, 'We don't have any.' And they served him with a complaint," he said.

"This is all in her documents. He of course opposes it, and they lose. The Trump organization loses. So then he appeals it. Delay, delay, delay. So he appeals it. He loses again. Takes it to the Supreme Court. Delay, delay, delay. And he loses again."

Trump doesn't turn over the documents, claiming there are no more documents to present.

But then there's that Mar-A-Lago search.

"The FBI raid finds a box of financial documents exactly responsive to the subpoena," Cohen practically chortles.

"He now has an obstruction of justice case as well. Another."

Cohen was on plugging his new aptly-named book, "Revenge." Sounds like a real corker!