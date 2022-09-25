AG James: Trump Tried To Hide Subpoenaed Docs At Mar-a-Lago

Documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago may also incriminate Donald Trump and his attorney in the New York fraud case.

Pages 197-198 of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ legal complaint against Donald Trump and his children sets out how he repeatedly failed to comply with subpoenas for documents.

Hmm, just like he refused to turn over the stolen classified documents the search found even after they were subpoenaed.

Paragraph 747 of the complaint notes that the material seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago includes “correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information” which “would appear to be responsive" to the attorney general's subpoenas, "but no such documents for Mr. Trump were produced by counsel for Mr. Trump.”

And get this: Trump’s lawyer claimed, apparently falsely, that all the required material had been turned over.

From the complaint:

I “diligently searched each and every room of Respondent’s private residence located at Mar-a-Lago, including all desks, drawers, nightstands, dressers, closets, etc. I was unable to locate any documents responsive to the Subpoena that have not already been produced to the OAG by the Trump Organization.”

Just like Trump’s counsel falsely claimed to have turned over all the classified material that had been subpoenaed by the feds.

Michael Cohen called that the “most egregious” part of James’ complaint. Worse than the massive fraud alleged? I don’t know. But Cohen continued: “On top of everything, this dope has now added obstruction as yet another claim. In fact, there are more claims for him than there is hair on his head.” No argument there!

Time to buy a jumbo box of popcorn!