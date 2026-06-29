Mayor Mamdani: 'Let' Republicans Do Their Worst - I Delivered

New York City Mayor Mamdani ignored Trump's moronic attacks against him, telling ABC's Jonathan Karl that he's delivered much of what he promised and New Yorkers are happy.

Since the the New York primaries yielded many surprising victories by Democratic Socialists, Republicans think they have an in trying to blunt a possible blue wave election for the 2026 midterms.

Trump's term has been such a disaster along with the Epstein file disaster, and his racist, homophobic culture wars that election lies, vile attacks, and vindictive actions will bear no fruit this time.

KARL: There was also a take, it's not just Democrats, you've probably heard what President Trump had to say about you and about the candidates you supported, and he warned that if socialists win, and he calls you communist, but you will start living in squalor, there'll be no food, no housing, no military, no law and order, there'll be nothing, and he had a few other choice words. By the way, he also said he still likes you, but what do you make of what he, I mean, Republicans are going to make you the poster child for the Democratic party. MAMDANI: Let them. We don't have to ask ourselves what life looks like if a socialist wins. I won last November, and over the course of these last six months, what we've delivered for working people are the very things we were told were impossible. We've delivered free childcare for two-year-olds for the first time in New York City history. We've delivered tens of millions of dollars back to tenants who were taken advantage of by bad landlords. We've delivered 165,000 potholes being paved, and we've done all of these things while also delivering the lowest recorded crime in our city's history. That's what it looks like to have democratic socialism, and what you're seeing is that New Yorkers experienced this for six months and made the decision that they wanted to see more of it on the national stage as well.

Results matter.

I may not agree with some of his platform, but he's bringing the goods to New York City.

Democratic voters are tired of Beltway, machine, and milquetoast Democratic politicians.

Ignore at your own peril.