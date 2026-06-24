Hannity Weeps After Big Night For 'Radical Socialists'

"Congressman Dan Goldman...has now lost his primary to a radical socialist backed by Mamdani," said Sean Hannity, his voice breaking.
By Ed ScarceJune 24, 2026

Pretty amusing, Sean Hannity seemed on the verge of tears last night as the results from the New York Democratic primaries came in. Of course, he quickly brought on Stephen Miller to say that Democrats were now adopting a "radical, revolutionary, and in many cases violent ideology". And soon after that, willing dupe John Fetterman to decry the 'dirtbag left,' those who want to ‘abolish ICE,’ ‘abolish the police,’ ‘abolish the border.'”

HANNITY: As a Fox News alert, incumbent Congressman Dan Goldman, who was just banned from a New York City coffee shop because of his support for Israel, he has now lost his primary to a radical socialist backed by Mamdani. It appears that, you know, a pretty scary transformation is now fully underway in the Democratic Party, especially in a blue state like New York.

Pathetic, as always.

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