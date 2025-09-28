Disgraced NYC Mayor Eric Adams Drops His Reelection Bid

Current New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, has dropped out of the race. He has been trailing behind Democratic nominee, and front-runner, Zohran Mamdani. In a recorded message posted on Sunday afternoon, Adams said that "despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign.”

Mamdani has been running circles around Adams, speaking to the people as a peer, not a politician. He is younger, funnier and comes across as more genuine.

Ironically, Trump has been pushing some weird behind the scenes puppet string action, trying to get Adams to support former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent candidate. Adams had also been running as an independent, even though he was elected as Democrat.

It is ALL very confusing.

Democratic former Governor running as an independent.

Democratic current Mayor running as an independent.

Adams has not endorsed anyone yet, but I am sure he will get in line and support Cuomo, if that is what Trump orders him to do. After all, Trump got the DOJ to drop all those pesky charges Adams was facing, so he owes him...bigly.

Republicans continue to be terrified of Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist. Trump has called him a “communist,” which would be taken more seriously if Trump actually knew the definition of communist.

Anyhow, let's see where Eric Adams lands. Surely there is a cushy Trump administration role waiting for him.