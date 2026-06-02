Mayor Mamdani Repeals Bedtime So Kids Can Watch Knicks In Finals

The actual text of the Knicks EO via a Mamdani staffer on the other site: — Eric Columbus (@ericcolumbus.bsky.social) 2026-06-01T18:31:49.333Z

Notice he didn't have to attack the Spurs or their fans. He stuck to the good part.

But there's so much else we love from the New York Mayor:

Zohran Mamdani is right. Bezos must pay his fair share in taxes. — Robert Reich (@rbreich.bsky.social) 2026-05-28T21:00:10.052180Z

Discrimination based on gender identity or expression is illegal in New York City. Trans New Yorkers are protected by law. Our City will protect your rights, defend your humanity and stand beside you without hesitation. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@mayor.nyc.gov) 2026-06-01T20:08:44.462Z

Smotrich being at this event validates Zohran skipping it. (Smotrich is overseeing the West Bank’s ethnic cleansing and annexation) — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-06-01T12:22:47.059Z

NEW: Mamdani will move forward with the 34th St busway, after the Trump admin attempted to block the project last year www.nytimes.com/2026/06/02/n... — Stefanos Chen (@stefanoschen.bsky.social) 2026-06-02T11:05:58.548Z

Mamdani fires controversial Sheriff Anthony Miranda, appoints NYPD whistleblower Edwin Raymond — New York Daily News (@nydailynews.com) 2026-05-28T22:03:01.853Z

Huge concern in NYC: Mayor Zohran Mamdani @zohrankmamdani.bsky.social

is spending $122 million to hire 1,000 teachers and reduce class sizes in public schools when that money could apparently be used to keep bombing children in Gaza. Lebanon, Iran. Yemen, etc.. Strange priorities. 📚America First. — Trump Watch 👀 (@trumpwatch.bsky.social) 2026-05-31T20:14:47.932Z

"Inshallah we're gonna hold that Champions League." 😂🏆 @NYCMayor Zohran Mamdani is every Arsenal fan rn 🙏 — CBS Sports Golazo (@cbssportsgolazo-m.bsky.social) 2026-05-30T09:50:49-05:00

Zohran just cited Minneapolis, Austin, and Auckland as cities that lowered housing costs via upzoning certified ball knowledge, Auckland is a deep YIMBY cut — Sam (@samd.bsky.social) 2026-05-28T19:24:07.515Z

Democrats: BUY A CLUE. DO STUFF VOTERS LIKE. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!