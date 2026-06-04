'Team Mamdani' Airs Ad During NBA Finals

This is really clever. Mamdani enlisted Morris Katz to produce the ad for the three Democratic challengers, two of whom are challenging Democratic incumbents. The three candidates bore the cost, but it will get widespread attention.

Source: New York Times

A new television ad featuring Mayor Zohran Mamdani debuted on Wednesday night during postgame coverage of the New York Knicks’ Game 1 victory in the N.B.A. finals, but the 30-second spot was not about the team or the mayor.

The mission of the spot was to hype the candidacies of three left-leaning Democrats in competitive House primaries across the city by trying to capitalize on Mr. Mamdani’s popularity and on New York’s collective excitement over the Knicks.

The candidates — Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez and Brad Lander — have all been endorsed by the mayor. Mr. Lander and Ms. Avila Chevalier are challenging incumbents; Ms. Valdez is running for an open seat.

“This is the team,” Mr. Mamdani says in the ad, which is shot on a basketball court with a pronounced Knicks’ orange hue. “This is our year.”