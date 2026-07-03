Energy Secretary Applauds The End Of Federal Wind And Solar Subsidies

Idiocracy indeed.

And as a reminder, before leading the U.S. Department of Energy, Wright served as the CEO of Liberty Energy, North America's second-largest hydraulic fracturing company.

Source: International Business Times



The 4 Jul 2026 deadline will end core tax credits for future US wind and solar projects, but not all federal support.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on 2 Jul that the Trump administration would 'end the subsidies for wind and solar' after about 35 years. The statute reaches two principal clean-electricity tax credits rather than every federal mechanism that can assist the sector.

Its timing also matters: a project that establishes construction before the cut-off can remain outside the new termination rule.

Wright's statement referred to sections 45Y and 48E of the Internal Revenue Code: the Clean Electricity Production Credit and Clean Electricity Investment Credit. Public Law 119-21, enacted on 4 Jul 2025, amended both provisions to terminate them for wind and solar facilities placed in service after 31 Dec 2027, subject to a construction-date exception.

Section 45Y is a production credit for qualifying electricity, while section 48E is an investment credit tied to qualifying property and related investment. The statute defines the affected facilities as those using wind or solar to generate electricity. It therefore represents a sharp reversal from the broader technology-neutral credit structure enacted in 2022.