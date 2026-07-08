Chris Wright Blames Obama And Biden For Trump's Energy Crisis

Shale gas fracker who is now the U.S. Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, bemoaned the country trying to develop new clean energy sources to enhance and replace fossil fuels by past administrations in an effort to cover up Trump's terrible energy polices having major ramifications this summer.

The Wall Street Journal warns that the US power grid is in danger this summer because of heat waves covering this country, as well as depleted reservoirs, wildfires, and the massive increase in data centers of putting a strain on the system.

Wright was asked about this on Fox Business, so he quickly blamed President Obama and Biden for the energy problems today.

WRIGHT: These are blue state policies and the Obama administration policies and Biden administration policies. Seventeen years ago the Democrats decided they're the party of expensive energy. They're the party of unreality. We're gonna oppose fossil fuels even other 80% of American energy and 80% of American energy. We're gonna bet on the wind. We're gonna bet on new gas plants. Close nuclear plants and we're gonna bet the farm on the sun and the wind. That was a disastrous bet that drove high electricity prices and stopped any growth of American electricity production.

Trump has done his best to cancel and disrupt as many wind and solar polices as possible to support the fossil fuel industry while claiming global warming is a hoax.

Today's higher prices are have been caused by the Russia's war with Ukraine, Trump's war with Iran and much of his energy policies under Wright's guidance.

"We're going to have to get rid of all of those democrat policies," he said.

Don't look at Trump when your power goes out, look to the past.

These people are a cancer on our society.