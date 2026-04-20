Trump Official: Trump Is A 'Creative Negotiator'

Energy Secretary Chris Wright went on Fox Sunday to do damage control after Trump once again threatened to commit war crimes against Iran, even though he just claimed that we had a cease fire, even though he just claimed that we won the war that wasn't really a war - oh hell, you know the drill.

FOX HOST: About the people, because I know that's been part of the conversation from the administration, is wanting to help the Iranian people themselves. The leadership obviously is a different story, but when the president talks about blowing up every power plant, every bridge, how does that complicate things if the people do have an opportunity to rebuild there, and how far does it set back some kind of recovery for the country? CHRIS WRIGHT: Look, the president's using every way he can to get leverage over the regime to bring this conflict to an end. He's a creative negotiator. He uses pressure in different ways. He uses uncertainty in different ways, and I think, as you've seen over the last 16 months, it generally leads to good results. I don't think we'll see any surprises here. I think we'll have a nice end to this conflict and have the Middle East finally not have a constant terror, a constant risk over the regimes in the area, the economies in the area, and ultimately the flow of goods through the Straits of Hormuz. Imagine a nuclear-armed Iran, not far away from that reality. This is going to put an end to it.

Ah, so repeated threats to commit war crimes are just "creative negotiations." And being an addled-brained dementia patient is just "using uncertainty."

And here I was, thinking it was just criminal activities common to crime syndicates. Silly me. Oh, and would someone make a note to make sure this butthead appears before The Hague with the other war criminals. Thank you.