US Energy Secretary Claims Climate Change Is Nonsense

Speaking to MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo, Trump's Energy Secretary claimed climate change and Global warming are "nonsense."

Conspiracy theorists are now in charge of every Cabinet-level department.

BARTIROMO: What do you want to say to Al Gore and the skeptics on this?

WRIGHT: So Al Gore's nonsense is exactly what got us in this position. You know, he started peddling climate nonsense 20 years ago.

The Arctic was going to have no ice anymore 10 years ago. Well, this year we had well more ice than we had 10 years ago in the Arctic.

He just started to peddle this nonsense. The world was going to heck.

But no problem. With lots of government money, we can change the energy system. Well, $5 trillion of global expenditure later.

And congratulations, wind, solar and batteries are almost to 3% of global energy. And everywhere they've had high penetration, more expensive prices.

A complete train wreck. And Al Gore, like most people that peddle nonsense, doesn't recant.

He's just doubling down on this stuff.