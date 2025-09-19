US Energy Secretary Claims Climate Change Is Nonsense

Speaking to MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo, Trump's Energy Secretary claimed climate change and Global warming are "nonsense."
Conspiracy theorists are now in charge of every Cabinet-level department.
BARTIROMO: What do you want to say to Al Gore and the skeptics on this?
WRIGHT: So Al Gore's nonsense is exactly what got us in this position. You know, he started peddling climate nonsense 20 years ago.
The Arctic was going to have no ice anymore 10 years ago. Well, this year we had well more ice than we had 10 years ago in the Arctic.
He just started to peddle this nonsense. The world was going to heck.
But no problem. With lots of government money, we can change the energy system. Well, $5 trillion of global expenditure later.
And congratulations, wind, solar and batteries are almost to 3% of global energy. And everywhere they've had high penetration, more expensive prices.
A complete train wreck. And Al Gore, like most people that peddle nonsense, doesn't recant.
He's just doubling down on this stuff.
The entire scientific community is lying in Wright's eyes.
He could check out NASA's website about the issue.
There is unequivocal evidence that Earth is warming at an unprecedented rate.
Wright has a solution!
WRIGHT: Get people to talk about what we actually know about climate change.
A slow-moving, gradual phenomenon, nowhere near a crisis or a disaster.
Let's be a little smarter about it.
Let's focus on the things that can actually move the needle, which is basically natural gas and nuclear.
Those are the needle movers we could have if you really wanted to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
There you have it. No plan, just ridicule to appease the QAnon MAGA GOP.