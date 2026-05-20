Energy Sec. Chris Wright tried to claim that multiple variables were responsible for the rising price of gasoline. Still, the only variable responsible for the skyrocketing costs is Donald Trump's attack on Iran.

Wright joined Martha MacCallum on Fox News, and she wanted the Energy Secretary to give her viewers some assurance that the Trump administration is doing something to lower costs and if they will be effective.

Wright is a master at word salad nonsense, along the lines of egg-headed Kevin Hassett.

MACCALLUM: So you changed the blend a little bit, you increased production in coordination with other countries in order to try to keep prices down. Is tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve an option, or is that off the table to try to give people a little bit of relief while this plays out? WRIGHT: No, absolutely. We did tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and we are releasing oil today. That's what I was saying, with 30 other nations, we are releasing reserves from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve and from 30 other nations around the world. But unlike the Biden administration that did it for political purposes, they sold the oil and permanently reduced the oil stored in the SPR, or trading barrels, or trading barrels.

Tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will do nothing to lower costs. Also, Biden took actions to try to help after Russia attacked Ukraine. The reason gas prices are so high is that Trump attacked Iran for political purposes.

MACCALLUM: ....but I guess what I'm asking is, so there are different levers that can be pulled to try to keep prices either where they are, or hopefully take them a little bit lower. And obviously when you crunch all that data together and you look at the calculations, I'm just asking you, because the President has said, look, we have to tough this out a little bit. So I'm just asking, would you think it's wise to let people know that they may creep a little bit higher based on your estimate, because the data is certainly being run, right, at your department? WRIGHT: Yeah, but there's so many variables in this, it's very hard to make predictions, because it's not just today's supply and demand. It's perception of future supply and demand. Here's where President Trump's activities have been so helpful.



I mean, oil prices and gasoline prices today are cheaper than they were four years ago during the Biden administration, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There was not an interruption of oil flows then, but the Biden administration was in the middle of its attack on the American oil and gas industry, and people knew that did not portend well for future supply.

One of Wright's claims was that gas prices were much higher four years ago. Not one person cares about the prices in 2022.

Prices were much lower six years ago, in 2020. Does that make you feel better today?

After Russia's attack, prices rose, then steadily declined, and when Trump took office, they were at $3.10 a gallon.

President Biden did not attack Ukraine, which caused the massive spike in oil prices.

Trump is solely responsible for the pain and suffering being experienced in the US.

The country hates the Iran war, and hates Trump when it comes to the US economy, healthcare, and their way of life.

Martha tried to remain cheerful during the interview, but Wright gave her nothing to work with.

Wright can keep screaming that this is the price to pay to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, but nobody believes that either.

Trump can't bluff with a pair of deuces when he's playing against a straight flush.