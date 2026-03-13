Trump Energy Secretary Keeps Sticking Foot In Mouth

Trump's energy secretary Chris Wright proves he is not the brightest bulb when he deleted a social media post that caused the stock market to crash on news about oil production and supply.

He then told CNN that Trump isn't worried about short-term problems with oil and gas prices, which are also crashing the stock market.

WRIGHT: President Trump's thinking long-term. He's not thinking about next month. He's thinking about what's best for the American people, what's best for the American economy, and what brings safety to our troops in the region, and brings brings prosperity to the Middle East.

The American public is thinking about this month, next month, and the month after that, as they see gas prices go through the roof.

Trump has called the attack on Iran a little excursion, not a prolonged war effort. But Wright's words on CNN to glorify Trump are just the opposite.

On Fox News, he apologized for that social media post and claimed it wouldn't happen again.

PERINO: Question for you is there was the ex-post the other day that came from the Department of Energy that talked about a ship safely going through the Strait of Hormuz. That wasn't true. It caused a lot of market disruption. People lost some money. That tweet was deleted. As the Secretary of Energy, what have you done to make sure that that doesn't happen again? Are you going to personally approve those posts? WRIGHT: Yes, I will. Yeah, that is a miscommunication in our department. I take full ownership of that as the person in charge of the department. Very unfortunate. It will not happen again.

Why don't you just shut the fuck up entirely?

Why must Trump's entire cabinet post, idiotic, and often wrong claims on social media every chance they get? The Ice Barbie has already lost her job.

Kash Patel hasn't been fired yet over his moronic rush to up his followers on social media, but he should be the next to go.

Now that Trump has started a war with Iran, it's more important than ever for his incompetent enablers to keep off social media since they've proved time and time again that they can't be trusted with any serious situation the country faces.