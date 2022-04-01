Tucker: Nobody Was Trans Until Four Years Ago

Tucker's got his panties in a twist again. This time about Biden's video supporting transgender Americans. It was a remarkable statement.

To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back. pic.twitter.com/mD4F0m3rU1 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022

As I said on The Professional Left Podcast this week, his statement was sincere and also politically astute, given that the polls show "don't say gay" bills are hurting Republicans. Biden in his video mentions those fails by name.

But Tucker treats this video with distain and what he thinks is snark. Transcript via Media Matters:

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): So, this administration is standing up for you. And those are words that every American is grateful to hear. But in this case, there's a caveat. “You" means trans seniors. Now, wait a second, you may wonder, as you sit down with your family to celebrate the joy of transgenderism on transgender appreciation day, how many trans seniors are there in this country? No offense, but the trans thing seems pretty new. And if it's not new, how come no one had ever heard of it before, say, four years ago? And is securing trans rights really the biggest problem that old people in America now face?

Of course, Tucker himself discussed transgender bathrooms in 2017, five years ago, but who cares?

Pictured: Tucker Carlson platforming anti-trans activist Kara Dansky for a segment titled "unusual alliance in bathroom battle" regarding trans bathroom access for Tucker Carlson Tonight. Dated Feb 8 2017 ie 5 years ago. https://t.co/33KaVklYSm pic.twitter.com/52ibUni9UM — weaponised gender identity (@notCursedE) April 1, 2022

The point is he's lying and he knows it and he's trash.

On the same day Fox News hires a transgender senior citizen, no less. Did Caitlyn have any comment, Tucker?

It isn't one bit surprising that Fox News hired Caitlyn Jenner as a commentator. This is always where she was headed. She doesn't care about other trans people and will say and do anything to invalidate the rest of us for her own benefit and Fox News is happy to make that deal. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) March 31, 2022