Throwback Thursday: Four Years Ago Today, The Women's March

It was just the beginning of a movement that continues forever.
Four years ago on this day, women marched on Washington for equal rights. That fight is still being fought. Since then, the new year of 2021 is already looking brighter! Take a look back at this New York Time's article from that day https://t.co/UNrqSg7u6I
— WomenNC (@WomenNC) January 21, 2021
Four years ago today, Women's March attendees were told they could only bring clear bags/backpacks and could not even use yardsticks to hold signs, just cardboard tubes. These people came with weapons, flagpoles, battering rams, and bags of gear. Why the double standard? https://t.co/fyLJMphgA5
— Paula J. Kelly 🗽 (@paulajanekelly) January 21, 2021
I mean, this was a major driver of The Women's March. Plenty of us have been talking about it for four years. But no, it didn't take its rightful place in the mainstream discourse because editors and producers made shitty choices about how much they were willing to stay on it. https://t.co/T2HnmFi6Bi
— Kate Harding (@KateHarding) January 21, 2021