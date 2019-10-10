Home
Politics
CLTV
MediaBites
Search this site:
Search
Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Entertainment
10/10/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
More Throwback Thursday: Rudy And The Beast
From May of 2008, Randy Rainbow and how Rudy spilled Trump's tea on Stormy Daniels.
By
Frances Langum
Open thread below...
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Flipboard
Email
More C&L Coverage
Randy Rainbow Goes Full 'Beauty And The Beast' On William Barr
Randy Rainbow does Broadway parodies on politics, and today he skewers the so-called Attorney General. (open thread)
Apr 29, 2019
By
Frances Langum
Randy Rainbow Interviews 'The Chosen One'
So funny! (daytime open thread)
Aug 29, 2019
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread: Randy Rainbow 'Interviews' Trump
Great job with the very funny video edits!
Nov 07, 2018
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - It's All About His Base
Randy Rainbow hits a home run.
Jan 29, 2018
By
Frances Langum
REPORT: Trump Is Growing Frustrated With Rudy Giuliani
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's interviews are unhinged and disastrous, and beginning to concern Donald Trump.
May 08, 2018
By
Red Painter
Randy Rainbow Sings About 'Cruella DeVos'
Randy Rainbow goes after the so-called Secretary of Education. (open thread)
Apr 02, 2019
By
Frances Langum
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc