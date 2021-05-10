Entertainment
Randy Rainbow Takes On GOP In 'Meet Me In St. Louis' Parody

Go Randy!
By Frances Langum

Here at C&L we love us some Randy Rainbow!

The latest songfest begins with Randy "interviewing" Josh Hawley, who readers know claims to be from Missouri. He actually uses his sister's house as a voting address, and then claims those pointing that out are being "elitist." Maybe living in Virginia rather than Missouri is the elitist thing? I digress.

Randy then bursts into song, of course, this time with a parody of the song "Clang Clang Clang Went the Trolley" from the musical "Meet Me In St. Louis". As if Josh Hawley has time to go to his home state in between Fox appearances.

Randy Rainbow doesn't stop with a take-down of Hawley. He rakes the entire GOP, from Mitch to Rand to Lindsey to Lauren to Marge. And he asks the all-important question, "Who let Rick Santorum on TV?"

For my money, this is one of the best Randy Rainbow parodies ever. Enjoy.

