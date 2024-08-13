The Lawyer Or The Conman - Who Will Be Prez?

Randy Rainbow is back with a new parody song about the current events surrounding the presidential election.
By Chris capper LiebenthalAugust 13, 2024

Randy Rainbow is back with a new song parody and he's not holding back on anyone:

This parody was set to the tune of of “The Farmer and the Cowman” from “Oklahoma!” and it started out as a recap of President Biden dropping out of the race.

“The con man and the old guy ran for prez,” Rainbow sings. “Oh the con man and the old guy ran for prez. One was crooked and unfit, the other couldn’t run for s—, but just the same they damn sure ran for prez.”

“Democratic folks were gettin’ nauseous, mega-MAGA folks were gettin’ bold,” he continues. “Old guy fumed when the dems got cautious, dems got scared ’cause the old guy’s old!”

He then runs down the rest of the events before spelling out the choice before us and making it known in no uncertain term that he is on Team Harris.

