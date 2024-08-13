The Lawyer Or The Conman - Who Will Be Prez?

Randy Rainbow is back with a new song parody and he's not holding back on anyone:

This parody was set to the tune of of “The Farmer and the Cowman” from “Oklahoma!” and it started out as a recap of President Biden dropping out of the race.

“The con man and the old guy ran for prez,” Rainbow sings. “Oh the con man and the old guy ran for prez. One was crooked and unfit, the other couldn’t run for s—, but just the same they damn sure ran for prez.”

“Democratic folks were gettin’ nauseous, mega-MAGA folks were gettin’ bold,” he continues. “Old guy fumed when the dems got cautious, dems got scared ’cause the old guy’s old!”