Randy Rainbow, to the tune of Enchanted's "That's How You Know."

The choice is between Trump:

Well, does he give a flying f--- about whether you live or die?

Cover up his crimes and wish them all away?

Does he lock children in cages?

Act like Nazis are okay?

That's how you know, that's how you know that he's the one.

And Biden:

Does he leave you little clues that let you know he's not insane?

Have a plan in place you know he'll carry through?

If he isn't porkin' Putin

And he pays his taxes too

That's how you know, that's how you know he's the one.

One's an incompetent toddler

The other one's name is JoeThat's why it's Joe

He's the one.