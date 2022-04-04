Randy Rainbow Kindly Tells Ron Desantis To Go...You Know

Randy Rainbow is the man for the moment.

Taking on Ron DeSantis and his odious "Don't Say Gay" law, Rainbow stages a fake interview with the governor and asks him, “How would you feel if we signed a bill prohibiting everyone from talking about slimy, self-interested, douchebag politicians with no sex appeal who buy all their suits off the clearance rack at Burlington Coat Factory?”

Rainbow then launches into a parody of the song “Shy” by Mary Rodgers from the 1959 musical Once Upon a Mattress.

OMG Randy Rainbow is gay!?!?

So much for “Don’t Say Gay," Randy shouts it from his very popular Youtube channel.

All your thinly veiled hate

Is a dangerous trend

It’s such a vile cliché

But you’d rather talk straight

And I hate to offend

So I’ll try not to say that I’m as

Gay as an easter bouquet!