Randy Rainbow Kindly Tells Ron Desantis To Go...You Know

Randy Rainbow doesn't sugarcoat his reaction to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.
By Frances LangumApril 4, 2022

Randy Rainbow is the man for the moment.

Taking on Ron DeSantis and his odious "Don't Say Gay" law, Rainbow stages a fake interview with the governor and asks him, “How would you feel if we signed a bill prohibiting everyone from talking about slimy, self-interested, douchebag politicians with no sex appeal who buy all their suits off the clearance rack at Burlington Coat Factory?”

Rainbow then launches into a parody of the song “Shy” by Mary Rodgers from the 1959 musical Once Upon a Mattress.

OMG Randy Rainbow is gay!?!?

So much for “Don’t Say Gay," Randy shouts it from his very popular Youtube channel.

All your thinly veiled hate
Is a dangerous trend
It’s such a vile cliché
But you’d rather talk straight
And I hate to offend
So I’ll try not to say that I’m as
Gay as an easter bouquet!

Should you say
‘Why not tuck it away?’
Kindly, f–k yourself.”

