Randy Rainbow Kindly Tells Ron Desantis To Go...You Know

Randy Rainbow is the man for the moment.
Taking on Ron DeSantis and his odious "Don't Say Gay" law, Rainbow stages a fake interview with the governor and asks him, “How would you feel if we signed a bill prohibiting everyone from talking about slimy, self-interested, douchebag politicians with no sex appeal who buy all their suits off the clearance rack at Burlington Coat Factory?”
Rainbow then launches into a parody of the song “Shy” by Mary Rodgers from the 1959 musical Once Upon a Mattress.
OMG Randy Rainbow is gay!?!?
So much for “Don’t Say Gay," Randy shouts it from his very popular Youtube channel.
All your thinly veiled hate
Is a dangerous trend
It’s such a vile cliché
But you’d rather talk straight
And I hate to offend
So I’ll try not to say that I’m as
Gay as an easter bouquet!
Should you say
‘Why not tuck it away?’
Kindly, f–k yourself.”