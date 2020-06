Randy Rainbow has a helpful message for Trump in his latest video: Cover Your Freakin’ Face. This one's set to the tune of "Put On A Happy Face" from Bye Bye Birdie.

“Maybe if we can’t see your mouth, you won’t say stupid sh*t,” Rainbow sings to Trump.

"You're looking awful grouchy

Xover your freaking face

listen to Dr. Fauci

Cover your freaking face!"

He conclude with, "Just put a paper bag over that thing."