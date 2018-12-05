Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes

New Randy Rainbow: Trump's 'Favorite Things'

This Randy Rainbow outing took some time to write. The rhymes are fabulous, and the result hilarious.
By Frances Langum

Randy Rainbow is always good, but this outing took a lot of effort to write -- the rhyming on this take-off of "My Favorite Things" is excellent.

In this video, Randy is interviewing Trump on the topic of this week in Mueller announcements. A scary flash of lightning dims the lights in the White House every time Mueller's name is mentioned.

Randy Rainbow tries to talk Trump out of a meltdown by mentioning the so-called president's "favorite things," including buying a new wife, hiding tax returns, and locking up babies.

Perfect.


Comments

