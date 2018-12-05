New Randy Rainbow: Trump's 'Favorite Things'

Randy Rainbow is always good, but this outing took a lot of effort to write -- the rhyming on this take-off of "My Favorite Things" is excellent.

In this video, Randy is interviewing Trump on the topic of this week in Mueller announcements. A scary flash of lightning dims the lights in the White House every time Mueller's name is mentioned.

Randy Rainbow tries to talk Trump out of a meltdown by mentioning the so-called president's "favorite things," including buying a new wife, hiding tax returns, and locking up babies.

Perfect.