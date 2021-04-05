Entertainment
Randy Rainbow Reveals His Favorite Thing To Do

Railing on Ted and Lindsey over their stupid "border" trip, Randy Rainbow sings a la Rodgers and Hammerstein!
By Frances Langum

Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham led an absurd "fact-finding" photo-op to the Rio Grande this past month, and Randy Rainbow grabbed the opportunity to slam them for it--in song!

Parodying the Rodgers and Hammerstein song "Kansas City" from the musical "Oklahoma!", Randy noted that Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham "ought to be ashamed of the shenanigans they try, but never Cancun Cruz or Lady G!"

Rainbow also points out that none of the Republicans at the border NOW gave a "rat's A" about the so-called "crisis" when you know who was president. They only care about making points with their gullible base, and have no shame about it.

It's a rare bright side that Randy Rainbow can bring us entertainment from the craven hypocrisy of the Republican Party.

Dunking on Ted and Lindsey is Randy Rainbow's favorite thing to do.

