Countdown To The Election: A Magical Place Called Magadu

Randy Rainbow sings about the mythical land where Trump wins...
By Susie MadrakOctober 30, 2024

Randy Rainbow unveils his tribute to a magical MAGA land where Trump wins and MAGAts lives happily ever after. Via The Wrap:

“I tell ya, I can’t sleep nights. I mean, I keep imagining the dark, hate-filled, Orwellian, deep-fried, combover, fever dream, hellscape this country will become if you’re crazy ass wins — nothing personal,” Randy adds.

“I mean, it’s almost enough for me to break into one of my internationally renowned, award-winning song parodies,” he says as the full-on music video begins.

“A place nobody wants to go. A country so lame and low they call it MAGADU. It’s lame af and takes you back into time,” Randy sings, with his own MAGA hat, of course.

“But if you vote for this bag of a dicks as soon as November 6, we’ll be in MAGADU,” he carries on. “A dark dystopia of absurd extremes to kill your dreams. MAGADU. MAGADU. Let’s not go there. There’s no clean air. MAGADU, where neo-nazis shine.”

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon