Countdown To The Election: A Magical Place Called Magadu

Randy Rainbow unveils his tribute to a magical MAGA land where Trump wins and MAGAts lives happily ever after. Via The Wrap:

“I tell ya, I can’t sleep nights. I mean, I keep imagining the dark, hate-filled, Orwellian, deep-fried, combover, fever dream, hellscape this country will become if you’re crazy ass wins — nothing personal,” Randy adds.

“I mean, it’s almost enough for me to break into one of my internationally renowned, award-winning song parodies,” he says as the full-on music video begins.

“A place nobody wants to go. A country so lame and low they call it MAGADU. It’s lame af and takes you back into time,” Randy sings, with his own MAGA hat, of course.

“But if you vote for this bag of a dicks as soon as November 6, we’ll be in MAGADU,” he carries on. “A dark dystopia of absurd extremes to kill your dreams. MAGADU. MAGADU. Let’s not go there. There’s no clean air. MAGADU, where neo-nazis shine.”