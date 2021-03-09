Randy Rainbow Asks Biden To 'Bring My Vaccine'

If you thought the end of the Trump administration would mean the end of Randy Rainbow parodies, think again.

Though it's clear Randy (as well as every other comedian on the planet) has some adjustments to make after Orange Julius. Randy starts his fake news interview with Joe Biden asking the current president to say something outrageous, you know, like the last guy, to make his job easier. Randy even has a nightmare flashback to Mango Mussolini, due to falling asleep to the boring competency of Joe.

Then the music begins. When historians look back on the cultural history of the COVID/Trump era (really, the two will be intertwined) they can do no better than to check out Randy's channel.

The latest song parody perfectly encapsulates both our eager desperation for an end to quarantine, and an acknowledgment that the only way "out" is "through" getting a shot.

Mr. Biden, bring my vaccine.

Keep me protected from COVID-19.

Tell me the trick to how I might earn a

Fix of that magic Pfizer or Moderna!

Thanks, Randy!