WATCH LIVE: President-Elect Biden Delivers Thanksgiving Address

President-elect Joe Biden is delivering remarks ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as public health officials continue to urge Americans to scale down their holiday gatherings amid the surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide.
In his address, to be delivered from Wilmington, Delaware, the president-elect is expected to discuss "the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season and say that we can and will get through the current crisis together," according to his transition team.
If the stream hasn't begun yet, be patient. It will.