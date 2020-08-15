The USPS is under attack by the Trump administration, using the U.S. Mail as a voter suppression tactic during a pandemic. The 2020 Presidential Election will decide the future of our country, it's time for Americans to vote Trump and his crew OUT.

Knowing how to vote in the 2020 election is critical to defeating Donald Trump. Donald Trump is trying to steal the 2020 election. Our "President" admitted in an TV interview that he's trying to damage the ability of Americans to vote by mail during a pandemic.

Trump and his crew aren't trying to hide the fact they want to steal the election. They believe they will get away with it — but we can't let this happen. Every American needs to fight back, we need to do all we can to VOTE, and to help others VOTE.

FIND OUT HOW TO VOTE IN YOUR STATE

FiveThirtyEight created a guide to in person and absentee voting and voter registration deadlines for every state in the United States and the District of Columbia. The FiveThirtyEight guide is great and will be updated until November 3rd.

MAKE A PLAN

Make a plan to vote. Are you going to vote by mail or vote in person? The leader of our country is more concerned with trying to steal the election than to solve the pandemic, and the GOP Senate just left town for a month, so we should all assume that September, October and November will be a hellscape. Make your decision on how to cast your vote and do what is needed to execute your plan.

MAKE A BACK-UP PLAN

It's going to get worse on all fronts the closer we are to the election. After you make your plan to vote — make a back-up plan! There is nothing more important than making sure your vote counts because there are many forces trying to stop us from voting. Be prepared!

HELP OTHER PEOPLE VOTE

Here in my red state, we can vote by mail. But you have to sign-up online, THEN print out a form, fill out the form, and mail it in! My state doesn't just send out mail-in ballots. Help other people resister to vote, and if needed, register for a mail-in ballot. Call your local election office, call your local representative to see what programs are already in place. Ask your older neighbors or the family with little kids if you can help.

If you have other suggestions or ideas, please tell me in the comments section. I want to know as many ways as possible how we can fight the efforts to cancel our votes. We can do this. Let's get to work.