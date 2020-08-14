Donnie And Melania Request Mail-in Ballots In Florida

Now we know why Donald Trump said that Florida's mail-in voting is 'beautiful' while continually attacking the entire concept of absentee voting for the rest of us.

President Trump, whose campaign has tried to thwart mail-in voting, has requested an absentee ballot that will allow him to cast a Florida primary ballot via the U.S. Postal Service. https://t.co/TbumEoLW9Z — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2020

On Thursday, Trump repeated his ignorant but very calculated propaganda about mail-in voting during an unprecidented pandemic.

Trump claimed with no proof that mail-in voting would lead to “the greatest rigged election in history” and “the greatest fraud ever perpetrated."

Obviously this is a lie and a big one. He's trying to defund the USPS to help his re-election plans. This is not exactly new. Voter suppression has been the #1 voting model by Republicans for decades.

Trump has been claiming that absentee ballots are fine, but a form of "universal ballots" can be rigged by anybody.

However, election experts recently told The Washington Post that there is "no real distinction between absentee ballots and voting by mail. The fact that the terms are often used interchangeably has confused some Republican voters — a concern for party leaders worried about low turnout this fall."

Trump's claims of voter fraud is so ludicrous that one of his hand-picked, newly-appointed judges is demanding to see proof that there is voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump gave the president’s campaign one day to turn over evidence to support its claims of widespread mail-in voting fraud or admit that it doesn’t exist. The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee sued Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and local election boards on June 29 over their plan for mail-in balloting for the November 3 elections.