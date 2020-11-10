Politics
Lindsey Graham Wants To Destroy 'Mail-In Ballots' Because They Hurt Republicans

Sen. Lindsey Graham wants to rig the election game to benefit Republicans. And he seems to forget that mail-in ballots surged because America is-trying to live through a highly infectious virus. Yet to him, COVID? What's COVID?
By John Amato
Sen. Lindsey Graham went on Fox News' Hannity program Monday night to bitch and moan about mail-in voting by Americans.

American voters chose not to be infected by COVID and safely participated in the 2020 election following CDC guidelines. They voted by mail in large numbers to stay safe.

Graham spent the "interview" repearting QAnon fantasies about the media and the polling industry. He also took aim at social media for being mean and targeting only conservatives.

And then he turned his focus to mail-in voting.

Graham said, "Mitch McConnell and I need to come up with an oversight of mail-in balloting. If we don't do something about voting by mail, we are going to lose the ability to elect a Republican in this country."

Mail-in voting and ballots are bad, only when it hurts Republicans in states they are losing. Mail-in ballots are just fine for Goober Graham in North Carolina, Texas, and Florida because Trump is winning there.

As I type this Sen. Graham is holding a hearing about the Russian investigation stemming back to 2016/7. So, instead of focusing on the problems of the day (keeping Americans safe from the pandemic, and negotiating a stimulus package to deal with the resulting massive unemployment) he's holding hearings to stroke Donald Trump's fragile ego.

