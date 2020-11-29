PA Supreme Court Dismisses With Prejudice Mail-In Ballots Lawsuit

Another loss for Team Trump and his enablers in the Pennsylvania legislature. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed with prejudice their lawsuit that was attempting to invalidate the mail-in ballots that the Republicans had just all voted for.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed with prejudice a Republican lawsuit seeking to invalidate more than 2.5 million votes cast by mail in the general election, the latest in a string of legal defeats for the GOP as President Trump fails to undo his losses in key battleground states. Justices on the state high court ruled unanimously late Saturday that Republican petitioners waited too long to file their suit challenging Act 77, the 2019 law that established universal mail voting in Pennsylvania. Trump allies had asked the court to invalidate all votes cast by mail in the most recent election or direct the majority-Republican legislature to choose a slate of presidential electors. The ruling with prejudice means that the plaintiffs are barred from bringing another action on the same claim. The court’s written order called the latter option “extraordinary,” noting that it would disenfranchise 6.9 million voters. “The want of due diligence demonstrated in this matter is unmistakable,” the justices wrote, noting that the lawsuit was filed “more than one year” after no-excuse mail voting was enacted in Pennsylvania. The order blamed petitioners for a “complete failure to act with due diligence in commencing their facial constitutional challenge, which was ascertainable upon Act 77’s enactment.”

This is the same lawsuit that Trump's favorite morning show was hanging their hats on yesterday in the clip above, hoping it makes its way to the U.S. Supreme Court and that there are enough of them corrupt enough to just blatantly steal the election for Trump.

Here's more with some of the reaction on Twitter:

🚨BREAKING: We just notched another win for democracy.



The PA Supreme Court has dismissed the suit that was attempting to throw out the votes of 2.5 million Pennsylvanians and halt certification. https://t.co/qyMHSNwVbA — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 28, 2020

And here’s the best part: The PA Supreme Court’s decision rests on what’s called an “adequate and independent state procedural ground,” which the US Supreme Court lacks jurisdiction to review. So it’s totally and irrevocably final. https://t.co/GIAgXJQ8Hj — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 29, 2020