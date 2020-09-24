Politics
Pay Attention: Naked Ballots Will Be The Focus In PA Vote-By-Mail Count

Pennsylvania is expected to be the focus of Republican voter suppression.
The state Supreme Court in Pennsylvania, last week ordered officials to throw out “naked ballots” — mail ballots that arrive without inner “secrecy envelopes.” That could mean disenfranchising as many as 100K voters -- and that could hand Donald Trump an electoral college victory. So if you live in PA, pay close attention. And share this article with anyone you know who lives there, too. Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

It’s unclear how many naked ballots there will be, because this is the first year any Pennsylvania voter can vote by mail, and most counties counted them in the June primary without tracking how many there were.

But Philadelphia’s top elections official warned Monday that the court’s ruling “is going to cause electoral chaos,” lead to tens of thousands of votes being thrown out, and put the state at the center of “significant postelection legal controversy, the likes of which we have not seen since Florida in 2000.”

The decision ordering them thrown out was part of a trio of rulings Thursday that, among other things, extended the deadline for voters to send mail ballots back, permitted the use of drop boxes for voters to return them, and removed the Green Party’s presidential ticket from the ballot.

