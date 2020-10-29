Politics
Brian Kilmeade Is Very Annoyed That SCOTUS Will Allow NC And PA To Count Ballots

"Are you kidding?" Kilmeade said. "Why do you need extra days?"
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Heather
On Fox F*ckistan & Friends today, Brian Kilmeade is peeved that SCOTUS is allowing North Carolina and Pennsylvania to keep counting ballots past Election Day.

"What I find discouraging is that the Supreme Court is letting North Carolina and Pennsylvania extend the time in which they're counting ballots. Are you kidding?" Kilmeade said.

"Hey guys, there's a siren on. If you have a ballot, mail it in! What's taking so long? Why do you need extra days?"

Doocy noted "different states have different rules." So annoying, amirite?

Uh, guys, ever hear of Louis DeJoy? I guess you never mention that over in F*ckistan.

Also: Different rules that Republican legislators won't let states change, like not letting any mail-in ballots be counted until Election Day? Morons.

Are they really that stupid, or are they just trying to keep things dumbed down for their viewers?

