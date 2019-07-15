Fox News’ Homan Thought Of ‘Throwing’ Dem. Rep ‘A Beating Right There’

The next time you hear anyone on Fox complain about violent rhetoric from the left, make sure to remind him or her of the time Fox News contributor Thomas Homan announced on the air that he considered beating up a Democratic Congressman and not one of the three cohosts objected.

Media Matters caught the comments on this morning’s Fox & Friends. Homan, who is both the former acting director of ICE and a current Fox News contributor, was asked by cohost Brian Kilmeade if he had “calmed down yet” from a contentious oversight hearing last week.

HOMAN: I did until you just showed that clip of someone calling me a racist and said I didn't care about dying children. That's when I broke. That's when I -- if you notice, I hesitated a minute before I started yelling because I actually think about getting up and throwing that man a beating right there in the middle of the room. Because when you tell somebody that spent their career saving lives that I don't care about dying children and I'm a racist -- that's where I broke and that's where I had enough.

Any host with a lick of decency would have condemned such rhetoric. But not the Trio of Toadies known as Fox & Friends!

Cohost and self-styled super-duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt murmured, “Yeah,” as Homan spoke. When he was done, she added supportively, “It was definitely emotional, very contentious.”

After playing a series of clips from the hearing, in which Homan spoke dismissively and insultingly to Democratic members of Congress, cohost Steve Doocy added his voice of support: “If people don’t like the laws, Tom, change the laws, but that’s Congress’ job and they’re not doing their job.”

Homan spent the next few minutes whining about the Democrats, without a peep of challenge from the Toady Trio. Instead, cohost Brian Kilmeade ratcheted up the partisan divisiveness, while feigning otherwise. And, of course, that served the double duty of giving Homan a chance to ratchet up his own divisiveness. From the Media Matters transcript, with my emphases added:

You're not there for a Republican or Democrat, you're there as a law enforcement official presenting a way, this is how you enforce the law. You said you were talking right to the American people. My hope is that the American people are listening, because no one in that room was listening. Do you get the sense, because I know law enforcement doesn't see red or blue -- do you get the sense the American people understand where ICE stands and Border Patrol stands in this whole political mess?

↓ Story continues below ↓ KILMEADE:, you're there as a law enforcement official presenting a way, this is how you enforce the law. You said you were talking right to the American people. HOMAN: I think a lot of them do and I think we're educating more of them, thanks to -- look, thanks to the Fox network, they're telling the truth and they're getting this out there. I've seen some of your stories this morning. We got to keep -- Brian, we got to keep talking to the American people about the truth, because of the left and the media. The media controls everything, and other than Fox News, I don't know anybody else that wants to educate the American people on what's actually happening on that border. So, yeah, I think we got to keep doing what we're doing. I was there on my time. I wasn't being paid to be there. Like you said, I wasn't the ICE director anymore. I went there because I was invited by [Rep.] Jim Jordan [(R-OH)]. I was hoping to tell the truth to the American people.

Homan may not have been paid to attend the hearing, but he almost certainly gets paid to do Fox News hits and he surely knew his theatrics ensured more hits for himself as a result. Maybe even a job in the Trump administration, too.

Kilmeade jumped in for a more pointed rant against Democrats that blamed them for the problems at the border and not Glorious Leader Trump.

Earhardt had some closing words. No, Jesus' BFF said nothing about hoping for better conditions for migrants, she was all about approval of Homan, his violent rhetoric and his partisanship: “Tom, you have a lot of support, a lot of people watching that are hailing you as a hero ‘cause you are. … Continue to fight, please,” this Christian hypocrite chirped.

Watch the Trump Friends implicitly endorse Homan’s violent rhetoric below, from the July 15, 2019 Fox & Friends. By, the way, it wasn’t just them. Fox also gave Homan its stamp of approval by calling its online video of this segment, “Tom Homan sounds off after being attacked by Dems at border hearing.”

Published with permission of Newshounds.us