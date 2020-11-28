Fox Host Throws Cold Water On Team Trump's Chances With SCOTUS

Despite the best efforts by her Fox & Friends weekend cohosts Will Cain and Pete Hegseth, Jedediah Bila threw cold water on the notion that their frivolous voter fraud cases were going anywhere after a Trump appointed judge practically laughed them out of court this week.

Will Cain read a tweet by Trump lawyer and national embarrassment Jenna Ellis, promising they're moving onto SCOTUS next, and hanging their hopes that Samuel Alito would actually take it up, Hegseth touted another lawsuit that was filed by Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly seeking to invalidate mail-in ballots cast in the presidential election or let the Republican-majority state legislature appoint the state's electors – claiming that Act 77 is unconstitutional – despite the fact that all of them voted for it.

As if it could any more ironic and sad: EVERY REPUBLICAN SENATOR 💯 VOTED FOR ACT 77- Vote By Mail in Pennsylvania.



Every. Single. One. pic.twitter.com/h1qtXxFVk5 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 28, 2020

A case that, as Fetterman and others noted, they'd better be careful what they wish for if they win:

The so called “mic-drop” case in Commonwealth Court blocks the certification of the PAGOP’s *own* races.



The term expires on Monday, the 30th.



This mean we wouldn’t have a Legistature to vote on their other “mic drop”: a resolution going nowhere fast.https://t.co/rmvwpVJ1NK — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 28, 2020

Fun constitutional question- are you the presiding officer of the Senate and able issue write for new elections for those vacant Senate districts Dec 1st? pic.twitter.com/3bD6JiBsEL — Nathan A. Harig (@nathanharig) November 28, 2020

After Hegseth nonchalantly pushed the notion that it would somehow be acceptable to just toss out millions of ballots and disenfranchise everyone who voted by mail in Pennsylvania, hoping that the mayhem it creates would also toss the appointment of the state's electors to the legislators as well, Bila reminded them both that things didn't exactly go very well for Trump's lawyers this week, and maybe it's not such a good idea to be attacking Trump appointed judges as the “activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania” as Ellis did on Twitter after losing the case.