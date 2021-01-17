Fox Revives Their Fearmongering Over Migrant Caravans

All that's old is new again. Remember when Fox spent every other segment back in the run-up to the midterm elections in 2018 fearmongering over migrant caravans? They're at it again now that we've got an incoming Democratic administration that wants some immigration reform.

Biden has promised to reverse much of the Trump administration's cruel policies, but many of the agenda items will take time, and "could face an uncertain future in Congress," as this Vox article explained:

President-elect Joe Biden plans to introduce a sweeping package of immigration reforms — including a pathway to citizenship for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants — shortly after he takes office, according to the Los Angeles Times. The proposed bill provides the clearest picture yet of Biden’s immigration agenda, and it has been greeted favorably by immigration activists. At the center of the measure would be an eight-year track to citizenship: Immigrants would be eligible for legal permanent resident status after five years, and for citizenship three years after that. Specific groups — such as DREAMers, recipients of Temporary Protected Status, and essential workers — would be eligible for a quicker path to citizenship. That change, as well as other portions of the plan, was previewed by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a conversation with Univision journalist Ilia Calderón this week.

Naturally, this has been met by the typical fearmongering over on Trump TV, where they're running segments like the one above every hour or so to distract from the Trump administration's complete failure on managing the pandemic, and the fact that a bunch of MAGA terrorists just tried to overturn the results of the election through political violence as they stormed the capitol last week.

Here's Fox & Friends hosts Will Cain, Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth after showing footage of a migrant caravan from Honduras making their way to the United States.

CAIN: You simply have to understand the power of incentive. It plays a role in every aspect of our lives in the economy, and you hear it right there. Don't take it from us, take it from the migrant rights group Pueblo Sin, saying, right there, we recognize the importance of the incoming government's commitment to migrants. There is a response to that kind of language and we're seeing it form right now in Central America, Jedediah. BILA: Yeah. I don't know if you can blame migrants, potential migrants from seeing it any other way. You have Joe Biden essentially saying, if you try to get here we likely won't stop you. If you do get here, we'll likely give you a path to citizenship. It's incentivizing that that process, no question. I think also, with significance, with respect to Mexico is important, because he's talking about ending that MPP program, and that was really important. That kept migrants in Mexico as the hearings played out, and that was key and pivotal during the Trump administration for preventing that catch and release, which became an enormous problem for many, many years. So when you talk about eliminating that, when you talk about a path for citizenship, not just for dreamers, but for everyone here illegally, you're sending a very, very clear message, and I don't think you can blame individuals who are observing for drawing the conclusions that I think any person would draw based on what they're seeing.

HEGSETH: Yes. You can't blame them. You can blame our authorities, who are effectively saying our borders are open, come on in.

They'd be content to keep these people working in the shadows forever with no protections and no chance of becoming a United States citizen ever, no matter how many years our country relies on them to keep our economy churning, and for those who were brought here as babies to be deported. They loved Trump's cruelty as long as it kept the rubes hating the right people and ignoring the ones actually doing real economic damage to their lives.