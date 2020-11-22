Fox Continues Being A Public Health Hazard During The Pandemic

Fox has been endangering the lives of their viewers and anyone unfortunate enough to come in contact with them since the pandemic began, and this Sunday the hosts of Fox & Friends were celebrating people defying the CDC's recommendation for people not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

After showing clips of people standing in long lines at airports across the country talking about why they've decided to travel anyway, here's what cohost Pete Hegseth said in response:

PETE HEGSETH (CO-HOST): This is Thanksgiving, this is something I've always -- those are food banks too, by the way. A reminder that there is a lot of need right now as well. As our economy has been shut down, people's livelihoods have been crushed, and they are in need. So getting together with family to share that moment becomes all that more important. You alluded to it, Will. Mandates crush your soul, they crush your spirit, they bring you down, and something as simple as air flight becomes a complicated endeavor. But to see millions of people going to the airport is a heartening thing. I've spent a lot of time at the airport over the last nine months, I've flown a ton. Those safety procedures are in place. I personally like the short security lines because there's nobody there. But to see all of these people back is heartening and, you know, the health experts can say what they want, but these are people being responsible, making a choice to go see their family which I think is heartening, Jed.

After Jedediah Bila attempted once again to be the voice of reason (at least in comparison to the two they have her paired up with on the weekends) explaining that the CDC was correct to have concerns about people who are asymptomatic coming home and spreading the disease to their elderly relatives, Will Cain earned his wingnut welfare making sure anything she said fell on deaf ears.

CAIN: And those concerns are real, but if you're a public policy maker you have to encounter the fact that America is an independent country that values its traditions and its families, and people will do, what they will do.

In a functioning democracy this poison would not be allowed to continue to be pumped into the veins of Americans and these people would be held accountable for the amount of death and suffering they've caused.