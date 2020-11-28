Trump Laughed Out Of Court Again – This Time By His Own Appointee

The decision, by Third Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stephanos Bibas, was described by The New York Times as “blistering” and a “a complete repudiation” of Trump’s effort to halt the certification of Pennsyvlania’s certification of its votes for Joe Biden.
Reporter Jessica Snyder had a similar assessment on CNN, when she discussed it with anchor Brooke Baldwin on Friday.
This court saying the campaign's claims have no merit, the number of ballots it specifically challenges is far smaller than the roughly 81,000 vote margin of victory and it never claims fraud or that any votes were cast by illegal voters. And that's been the big problem here, Brooke, is that the Trump campaign, their legal team, they have repeatedly filed lawsuits all over the country, but most specifically in Pennsylvania, as one of those key battleground states.
And they have continually alleged all kinds of wild allegations of fraud. But the problem is, as these judges repeatedly pointed out, there's never evidence to back up claims. And that's what the lower court, district court has said in this case, And now the circuit court, federal appellate court in Pennsylvania saying that look, Trump campaign, you haven't backed up any of your wild speculation with any real evidence here.
So the Trump campaign yet again getting taken down by a federal court.
The Trump campaign is now vowing to take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court:
The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud.
We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to present proof and the facts to the PA state legislature.
On to SCOTUS!
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 27, 2020