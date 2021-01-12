Donald Trump Threatens Joe Biden's Life — Again

Brooke Baldwin was clearly stunned as she reported Trump's statement about the 25th amendment, which was directed towards president elect Joe Biden.

Just what exactly does Trump mean when he warns Joe Biden, "Be careful what you wish for?" That the 25th amendment will "come back to haunt" Joe Biden? Do you really have to ask?

BALDWIN: President Trump in Texas right now is insisting, and I'm going to quote him now, that the 25th amendment is of zero risk to him, but he claims it will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration, and he adds this line. Listen to this. He says, "As the expression goes, quote, be careful what you wish for." Be careful what you wish for. This is is coming from the president. This, as House Democrats are pushing ahead to impeach him as soon as tomorrow in the aftermath of that insurrection last week on Capitol Hill.

The man who began his 2016 campaign bragging he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose any supporters? The man who ended the same campaign reveling in the notion that he could grab beautiful women by the p*ssy because he's a star — then won the electoral college? The man who saw zero consequences from the Mueller report's conclusions about his obstruction of justice? The man who escaped removal from office after he threatened Ukraine he'd withhold aid unless they dug up dirt on his rival's son?

No, you shouldn't have to ask. This man told the violent right-wing white supremacist group Proud Boys to "Stand back and stand by." Well, now they're standing up, along with the rest of his psychotic lunatic fringe angry white mob followers, ready to do his bidding, so clearly evidenced by the MAGA insurrection riot from last Wednesday. He wants more. This bloodthirsty bastard wants more.

Baldwin asked historian Douglas Brinkley if it was coded language to the neo-Nazis who support him. His answer? "No question that it is, Brooke." He continued, "The spasm of violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol wasn't spontaneous. It was orchestrated by Donald Trump. He is going to face charges of sedition in one way or another, and that Congress would be delinquent if they weren't moving forward with impeachment."

Consequences for Trump? Well, I guess there's a first time for everything.