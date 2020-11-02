Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Federal Judge DENIES GOP Effort To Disqualify 127K Ballots In Texas - UPDATED

The Republicans effort to disqualify 127,000 ballots voted in Texas drive through early voting centers was denied by a Bush appointed Republican judge late on Monday.
By Red Painter
Federal Judge DENIES GOP Effort To Disqualify 127K Ballots In Texas - UPDATED
Image from: Stock Photo

Democracy can put another notch in her belt after another win in court on Monday afternoon. A federal judge in Texas rejected a last-minute attempt by Republicans to invalidate roughly 127,000 ballots that were cast at new drive-thru voting locations in Democratic-leaning Harris County, Texas.

The judge, Andrew Hanen, was appointed by George W. Bush and is no friend to Democrats. But, he said the plaintiffs in the case lacked legal standing to challenge the use of the drive-thru voting locations. Even if the judge found the plaintiffs had standing, it would not have invalidated ballots already cast, just those going forward on Election Day. The judge also found that the lawsuit wasn't filed in a timely fashion, as required.

Judge Hanen advised voters not to vote via drive-thru tomorrow to ensure those votes count.

Prior to the case being heard by Judge Hanen, it was actually presented to the Supreme Court of Texas - a body comprised ENTIRELY OF REPUBLICANS. They declined to hear the case.

Keep on winning.

UPDATE: From the Harris County Clerk:

UPDATE 2: It's going to the 5th Circuit

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.