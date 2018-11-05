Texas GOP Offers 'Poll Watchers' $150/Day Because 'Republican Victories Are At Stake'
The Republican Party is said to be funding an effort to hire so-called "poll watchers" to monitor voting in Texas.
Texas campaign consultants Wright, Williams and Associates put out the call for poll watchers on behalf of the Republican Party.
"Election season is almost over, but we need a strong finish on Tuesday to ensure an honest and fair election occurs here in Texas!" an advisory states. "Up and down the ballot, Republican victories are at stake and we cannot let critical polls go ‘un-watched’."
"Spots are limited, so complete the form below now to get on the team! Use this opportunity to match purpose with pay and ensure that we don’t let this election slip away due to foul play," the firm adds.
Wright, Williams and Associates did not say how the polls watchers would ensure Republican victories, but it is illegal to use them to intimidate voters or suppress the vote.
CNN has advised voters to contact law enforcement if a poll watcher infringes on their voting rights.
CNN notes:
Every state makes it illegal to intimidate a voter — and federal law makes it a crime to intimidate voters or otherwise seek to suppress voting based upon race, color, national origin or religion. For example, an individual's actions designed to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or filming them, under the pretext that these are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law.
Further, federal law protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice. Thus, concerns that cannot be adequately resolved by the poll workers can and should be reported to local and/or federal law enforcement officers as soon as possible.
In addition to familiarizing yourself with your state election officials, helpful resources may include the Justice Department's online form for filing election-related complaints; your local US Attorney's Office (each of which will have a designated staffer to answer questions and field concerns on Election Day); and the Election Protection Program, run by the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, which has a helpful website, along with English (1-866-OUR-VOTE) and Spanish (1-888-VE-Y-VOTA) hotlines for asking questions or reporting Election Day concerns or problems.
