Texas GOP Offers 'Poll Watchers' $150/Day Because 'Republican Victories Are At Stake'

The Republican Party is said to be funding an effort to hire so-called "poll watchers" to monitor voting in Texas.

Texas campaign consultants Wright, Williams and Associates put out the call for poll watchers on behalf of the Republican Party.

"Election season is almost over, but we need a strong finish on Tuesday to ensure an honest and fair election occurs here in Texas!" an advisory states. "Up and down the ballot, Republican victories are at stake and we cannot let critical polls go ‘un-watched’."

"Spots are limited, so complete the form below now to get on the team! Use this opportunity to match purpose with pay and ensure that we don’t let this election slip away due to foul play," the firm adds.

Wright, Williams and Associates did not say how the polls watchers would ensure Republican victories, but it is illegal to use them to intimidate voters or suppress the vote.

CNN has advised voters to contact law enforcement if a poll watcher infringes on their voting rights.

CNN notes: