A Weapon Against Trump's Fake 'Army' Of Poll Watchers

This is very cool. @Postcards4USA has a Twitter thread full of printable guidelines for poll watchers for each state. As they explain,

"There have been Poll Watchers for 100 years, but about 40 years ago, GOP were ordered to sign a court decree because they were using #PollWatchers to intimidate voters - especially people of color. That decree expired in 2018, and #Election2020 will be the first without it."

If you are voting in person on Election Day, find your state and take a copy of the law with you.

So, about Poll Watchers.

(Because Trump is trying to recruit an "army" of #PollWatchers)

*Here is a State-by-State Thread on rules.

Some are legalese, but postcard-sized; print&carry #PostcardsforAmerica

Includes who is allowed to Challenge VOTERS on #ElectionDay

THREAD pic.twitter.com/an83puhJQ9 — ͏Postcards4USA (@postcards4USA) October 23, 2020

And if you're worried about MILITIA appearing at your polling place, there's more:

If it is specifically armed militias that interest you, Georgetown law's Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection did a great explanation of laws that cover them, should they appear at Polls, for all 50 States#militia #Election2020

➡️ https://t.co/Di5fBtKbFd

THREAD pic.twitter.com/rkBGkbIumi — ͏Postcards4USA (@postcards4USA) October 23, 2020

We CAN fight back against voter intimidation. We must.