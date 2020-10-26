A Weapon Against Trump's Fake 'Army' Of Poll Watchers

This is very cool. @Postcards4USA has a Twitter thread full of printable guidelines for poll watchers for each state. As they explain,
"There have been Poll Watchers for 100 years, but about 40 years ago, GOP were ordered to sign a court decree because they were using #PollWatchers to intimidate voters - especially people of color. That decree expired in 2018, and #Election2020 will be the first without it."
If you are voting in person on Election Day, find your state and take a copy of the law with you.
And if you're worried about MILITIA appearing at your polling place, there's more:
We CAN fight back against voter intimidation. We must.